Can Driving With A Truck's Tailgate Down Really Help Your Fuel Economy?

Gas prices remain stubbornly high and are likely to stay that way for the immediate future, which leaves car owners facing the task of trying to offset the increased costs. Naturally, that has led many drivers to look for ways to cut their fuel consumption, and there are no shortage of tips and tricks floating around online that claim to do exactly that. Some of these can actually be useful, while others will make no difference to a vehicle's fuel economy or might even make it worse.

Driving with a truck's tailgate down is one of the tips you might have seen offered up as a way to save fuel, but tests have repeatedly proved that it's not a good idea. Speaking to Autoblog back in 2014, Ford's then-exterior design manager for the F-150, Brad Richards, said that wind tunnel testing showed that the truck's drag increased by 8 percent with its tailgate down. Increased drag leads to poorer fuel economy, which is the same reason why it's always best to remove accessories like bike racks from vehicles when you're not using them.

A year prior to Ford's test, Consumer Reports conducted a similar comparison with a Dodge Ram 1500. At highway speeds, it found that leaving the tailgate down decreased the truck's fuel economy by around 4 percent. Long before that, a research paper spearheaded by the National Research Council of Canada echoed Ford's findings, reporting that dropping the tailgate increased drag and therefore had a small negative effect on a truck's economy.