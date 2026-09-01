What Is The Thinnest Grade Motor Oil And Which Engines Can Use It?

Motor oil is specified by its composition (synthetic or not) and its viscosity. Its viscosity is represented by the numbers you see on the container, like 5W-30. Generally speaking, the lower the numbers, the less viscous or less thick the oil is.

So what's the thinnest you can go? The thinnest oil you can buy as of mid-2026 is 0W-8, and it is currently only used in a handful of Japanese cars designed for fuel efficiency. These include hybrids from Mazda and Toyota, some of which, like the Toyota Yaris Hybrid and Mazda2 Hybrid, are not available in North America.

Of course, there are also a few American-market cars that use 0W-8. These will primarily be Toyota hybrids, such as the Toyota Crown and Toyota Grand Highlander. Some of the automaker's other hybrids, like the great-value Toyota Camry, use a slightly thicker 0W-16 oil, which is still extremely low-viscosity in the grand scheme of things.