Cassettes Vs CDs: Which Audio Format Actually Sounds Better?

A couple of decades ago, cassettes were everywhere. Most cars came with cassette players, though this is a car feature you don't see anymore because cassettes were soon replaced by CDs. As a more convenient option, CDs felt futuristic and hassle-free at the time. Today, both CDs and cassettes have their separate fan base. When it comes to audio quality, however, CDs have an edge.

There are several reasons for this, but the most important aspect relates to the underlying technology the two rely on. Cassettes record audio on a magnetic tape using magnetic patterns, and data is stored in an analog format. CDs, on the other hand, use a digital format where the data is stored in the binary form. This eliminates hisses and audio distortion, improving the overall sound quality. Additionally, when mastered properly, CDs more accurately reproduce sounds from the master copy compared to cassettes. That, among other things, led to their mass adoption.

That doesn't mean that cassettes have entirely lost their appeal, however. As surprising as it may sound, cassettes have made a comeback in the past few years largely due to mass nostalgia. For the average listener, the difference in audio quality between cassettes and CDs isn't always obvious. For an audiophile, though, it may be more noticeable.