DVD Vs CD: Which Has Better Audio Quality (And Why)?

CDs and DVDs are the same size, made of the same plastic, and read similarly by lasers, too. However, only one of them — CDs — was built with music in mind. But whether that means better quality is a different question altogether.

Working out which one sounds better starts with how digital audio is made. Digital audio works by measuring sound and its properties thousands of times each second. As that happens, two things determine how good the final output sounds: how often the measurements are run, and how precise each one is. Here, CD is a highly dependable format offering great consistency — every audio CD ever pressed has exactly the same sound because it uses identical settings. It takes 44,100 measurements a second and stores each with 16 bits of precision. These numbers were actually fixed way back in 1980 by Philips and Sony.

DVDs work differently, though, since they are actually more of a flexible container. That means the sound quality is left to whoever makes the disc, and theoretically, the bar is much higher. DVDs permit up to 96,000 measurements per second in stereo, each stored with 24-bit precision. There was even a special music-only version of DVD called DVD-Audio, released in 1999, which took things way up to 192,000 measurements per second. It wasn't popular at all, though, leaving it among several formats that tried to be the next audio CD and never made it.