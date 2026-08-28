Makita's Purple Tools Are Real - Here's Where You Can Find Them
Makita's on something of a tear, with strong recent releases including a gas-powered brushless backpack blower and a high-torque, 4-speed impact driver. While the brand is typically synonymous with a very specific shade of teal blue, eagle-eyed consumers may have spotted variants, like some region-specific or limited release red nproducts, or even rarer purple variants.
Purple Makita tools are rare in the U.S. (and elsewhere in the West) for two reasons. One, they're only manufactured and commonly sold in Japan; to even purchase them in the U.S. requires importing them or buying them through a specialty retailer. Two, the purple colorway seems to be exclusively reserved for a handful of impact drivers, notably the 18V TD173DZAP and TD023D rechargeable pen impact driver.
Outside of the fetching shade of purple, the color doesn't indicate any mechanical or structural differences in the tool itself. They still share the same battery platform and motor architecture, as well as performance, as other more commonly available colorways.
Where to buy them (and what to check first)
Dealers in the U.S. sell a wide range of Makita gear (including some of these cool and bizarre gardening tools you may not have realized existed), but few will carry Japanese exclusives like the purple impact drivers mentioned above. That said, your first stop when searching for rarer variants should always be Makita's own regional website and authorized-dealer network. It's also wise to search for the specific model number rather than broader terms like "Purple Makita tool," which can lead you down a rabbit hole of repainted or modded tools or third-party housings.
Barring that, your best bet in the U.S. is online marketplaces like those provided above as well as eBay, Mercari, or specialty importers in the secondary market. Be aware that condition and accessories can vary widely between listings. You'll also want to do everything you can to verify the legitimacy of a listing and seller before buying. This means scrutinizing the listing for a clear model number, a readable Makita label, photos of the battery connection, and close-ups of the tool's controls and serial-number area. Then compare those details against official documentation from Makita from the region where the tool was produced (in this case, likely Japan). Listing with limited photos or that only use stock photos from the manufacturer's website should be treated with an excess of caution.