Makita's Purple Tools Are Real - Here's Where You Can Find Them

Makita's on something of a tear, with strong recent releases including a gas-powered brushless backpack blower and a high-torque, 4-speed impact driver. While the brand is typically synonymous with a very specific shade of teal blue, eagle-eyed consumers may have spotted variants, like some region-specific or limited release red nproducts, or even rarer purple variants.

Purple Makita tools are rare in the U.S. (and elsewhere in the West) for two reasons. One, they're only manufactured and commonly sold in Japan; to even purchase them in the U.S. requires importing them or buying them through a specialty retailer. Two, the purple colorway seems to be exclusively reserved for a handful of impact drivers, notably the 18V TD173DZAP and TD023D rechargeable pen impact driver.

Outside of the fetching shade of purple, the color doesn't indicate any mechanical or structural differences in the tool itself. They still share the same battery platform and motor architecture, as well as performance, as other more commonly available colorways.