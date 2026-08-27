How Much Can It Cost To Repair Or Replace The Turbocharger In A Volkswagen?

Volkswagen has been building turbocharged engines for decades, with some, like the VW 1.8L Turbo, becoming particularly famous among car enthusiasts. But as with any vehicle engine, VW turbochargers can potentially wear down to the point of needing to be replaced. When it comes to how much you'll pay for a replacement, the cost can vary by model, year, engine, parts, labor, and the turbocharger itself.

For example, a new aftermarket replacement turbocharger for certain Volkswagen Golf and Jetta models, with the 1.9-liter TDI engine, costs around $400. Based on estimated labor costs ranging from $427 to $627, the total replacement cost could would be between $827 and $1,027. Another example is a replacement turbocharger for specific Volkswagen models with the 2.0-liter TSI engine, which costs around $1,500. With estimated labor costs between of $648 and $951, the total replacement cost could equal around $2,150 to $2,450.

In some cases, repairing a Volkswagen turbocharger could cost less than replacing the entire unit. However, the cost does depend on several factors, including which components need to be repaired. Turbocharger rebuilds can cost between $350 and $900, depending on the turbo's size, condition, and required parts. Some turbocharger specialists advertise rebuilds starting at under $500, although the specific model and condition of the turbocharger may affect the final price. In order to get a solid estimate, it's always best to use a trusted garage, where a service technician can diagnose the specific problem.