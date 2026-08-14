This Limited Edition Gears Of War: E-Day XBOX Controller Has Fans Divided

Microsoft has revealed two Gears of War: E-Day Limited Edition Xbox controllers that have created a lot of hype and frustration online. And it's just in time for the release of "Gears of War: E-Day" on October 6th.

The Gears of War: E-Day Limited Edition has 3D sculpted grips meant to look like crackling volcanic rocks, while the middle is a violently bright red with the "Gears of War" logo in the center. The red, transparent buttons and D-pad add to the intensity, while the back and side grips have a leather-like material that provides comfort for long gaming sessions. There is also a Gears of War: E-Day Limited Edition available through Xbox Design Lab, and a matching E-Day 8BitDo Ultimate charging dock — a good addition, though the controllers offer 40 hours of battery life.

Right now, gamers can pre-order the Gears of War: E-Day Limited Edition controller for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and cloud on Microsoft's website. The release date is September 30th, 2026. However, you have to be willing to pay a steep price.