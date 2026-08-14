This Limited Edition Gears Of War: E-Day XBOX Controller Has Fans Divided
Microsoft has revealed two Gears of War: E-Day Limited Edition Xbox controllers that have created a lot of hype and frustration online. And it's just in time for the release of "Gears of War: E-Day" on October 6th.
The Gears of War: E-Day Limited Edition has 3D sculpted grips meant to look like crackling volcanic rocks, while the middle is a violently bright red with the "Gears of War" logo in the center. The red, transparent buttons and D-pad add to the intensity, while the back and side grips have a leather-like material that provides comfort for long gaming sessions. There is also a Gears of War: E-Day Limited Edition available through Xbox Design Lab, and a matching E-Day 8BitDo Ultimate charging dock — a good addition, though the controllers offer 40 hours of battery life.
Right now, gamers can pre-order the Gears of War: E-Day Limited Edition controller for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and cloud on Microsoft's website. The release date is September 30th, 2026. However, you have to be willing to pay a steep price.
The price is too high for a lot of Xbox players
Initial reactions to the Gears of War: E-Day controller were positive, with gamers loving the explosive, aggressive appearance and leather-like grips. "What beauty, what art," tweeted one fan. Over on Reddit, someone exclaimed: "Just when I thought I wasn't going to buy a new Xbox controller — absolutely stunning!!" There is really nobody disputing the controller's eye-catching visuals. There is, however, division due to its price point.
The pre-order for the controller is $89.99. The usual price of a controller is $64.99. "Holy f***, I had to do a double take, but that's an insane price for a limited edition one considering the Forza and Doom one," wrote one Reddit user. While the leather-like grip and intricate visuals seemed to be the reason for the high price point, most felt it wasn't worth it. Added another Redditor: "Purely meant for collectors. Most of us won't be buying this." Gamers noted that $89.99 is a lot to pay for a controller that may only last a few years and could suffer from things like stick drift. It should be noted that previous special-edition controllers, like the Forza Horizon 6 Limited Edition, were priced the same. If you're looking for a cheaper alternative, here are the best third-party Xbox controllers you can get.