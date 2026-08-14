'Took Customers For A Ride': Porsche Resto Shop Owner Found Guilty Of $10M Fraud

Classic cars can be expensive and time-consuming to restore, which is why owners will often entrust a restoration company to bring them back to their former glory. It's even better if the company can also sell the restored vehicle for you. Well, if they are doing it legally, that is. Unfortunately, not every restoration business is as it seems.

Andrea Nicole Doherty, 38 years old, took over CPR Classic from her father after he passed away in 2021, a company that restored classic Porsches and then sold them on consignment from a storefront in Fallbrook, California. It seems like the start of a wholesome story, but that's far from how things turned out.

In July 2026, Doherty was sentenced to 21 months in prison for stealing over $827,000 from customers. She pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud tied to three vehicles sold on consignment through the company. "She took customers for a ride. Today, justice brought the trip to an end," said U.S. Attorney Adam Gordon (via the U.S. Attorney's Office).