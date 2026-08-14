What Are The Safety Rules For A Drill Press?

You may be considering picking up a drill press if you're just getting into woodworking, but the truth is this power tool is definitely not for beginners. Drill presses are potentially dangerous and require careful handling by everyone who uses it. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends taking the proper precautions, beginning with securing the material by using the slots in the base of a drill press to attach clamps or a vise before drilling. Additionally, be sure to remove the chuck key after tightening the drill bit, otherwise it could be thrown from the machine after it's turned on.

You should also keep your hands away from the tool's rotating chuck and drill bit when the machine is in operation. This means using safety guards, despite the size of the job you're working on. Don't wear any loose clothing, gloves, or jewelry, and secure any free flowing hair that could get caught in the device's moving parts. One of the most important things to remember is that any adjustments must be made before you turn the machine on and not when you're using the drill bit. Additionally, you should never leave the machine running when it is unattended.

Once you're finished working, wait until the spindle has come to a complete stop before trying to remove the material or clearing away any wood chips. It's also a good idea to keep your work area and the drill press table free of loose tools, debris, and other clutter. Clean up after you're done, or before you go to use the machine again, to ensure your space is hazard free.