What Are The Slots In The Base Of A Drill Press For?

Drill presses come in a variety of sizes from heavy-duty industrial models intended to be bolted to a cement floor, to lightweight designs meant to be secured on top of a bench. Some drill presses are best for woodworking, while drilling larger holes in harder metals ranging from iron to stainless steel requires a rigid setup with extra power.

One of the features that the best drill presses have, regardless of their design or intended purpose, is a way to secure the material you'll be drilling. The drill press table has slots, often called T-slots, cut into it for bolting down a vise or clamping down your work with an assortment of bolts, washers, and nuts (T-nuts or T-bolts being popular options). It's adjustable for height to allow moving your work closer to the drill spindle, which makes the setup more rigid.

The slots in the base of a drill press are used when the work piece is too tall to fit onto the attached table. Like the slots in the table, they can be used for clamping material, attaching a vise, or mounting a custom drill jig if desired.