Why Are Some Makita Tools Black?

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Branding plays a huge role in a tool brand's identity, as does the color of its products. For example, Milwaukee and DeWalt are so associated with their respective color schemes — red and yellow — that their products are identifiable at a glance, even by novice tool users. Makita's teal color scheme, while perhaps not as iconic, is still closely associated with the brand, so much so that having black Makita tools may come across as a bit strange.

These black tools are part of Makita's 18-volt LXT subcompact power tool line, which consists of smaller and lighter tools than its standard teal products. The black subcompact line has a pretty limited selection of tools, although it includes basics like drills and circular saws. Unfortunately, that means you may have trouble building out a collection of black Makita tools if you need something not available in the subcompact line. Black isn't the only non-standard color you'll find on Makita tools, though; the company also sells red tools that are regional or limited-edition offerings.

So, the Makita logo on an all-black shell generally means you're looking at a smaller and lighter tool. With that said, what are you losing by going with a subcompact LXT product?