Why Are Some Makita Tools Black?
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Branding plays a huge role in a tool brand's identity, as does the color of its products. For example, Milwaukee and DeWalt are so associated with their respective color schemes — red and yellow — that their products are identifiable at a glance, even by novice tool users. Makita's teal color scheme, while perhaps not as iconic, is still closely associated with the brand, so much so that having black Makita tools may come across as a bit strange.
These black tools are part of Makita's 18-volt LXT subcompact power tool line, which consists of smaller and lighter tools than its standard teal products. The black subcompact line has a pretty limited selection of tools, although it includes basics like drills and circular saws. Unfortunately, that means you may have trouble building out a collection of black Makita tools if you need something not available in the subcompact line. Black isn't the only non-standard color you'll find on Makita tools, though; the company also sells red tools that are regional or limited-edition offerings.
So, the Makita logo on an all-black shell generally means you're looking at a smaller and lighter tool. With that said, what are you losing by going with a subcompact LXT product?
How black subcompact Makita tools compare to teal ones
Aside from their black color scheme, Makita's subcompact line of power tools differs from its standard line in several key areas. For instance, the Makita 18V LXT subcompact 1/2-inch driver-drill can reach a maximum of 1,700 rpm and deliver 350 inch-pounds of torque, while the slightly larger compact version tops out at 2,000 rpm and 530 inch-pounds of torque. The full-size LXT driver-drill is capable of 1,800 rpm and 970 inch-pounds of torque. With that said, they're much heavier than the 3.1-pound subcompact model at 3.9 and 4.65 pounds, respectively, with batteries attached.
Moving on from one of Makita's top-selling drills, another example of the performance gap is the Makita 18V LXT subcompact band saw. The subcompact model is advertised as having a 2-inch cutting capacity, 630 feet per minute no-load speed, and a weight of 7.3 pounds with a battery. Meanwhile, the compact band saw has a 2-⅝-inch cutting capacity, a 630 feet per minute no-load speed, and a slightly heavier 7.9-pound weight.
If you're buying from authorized Makita retailers in the United States, this is the sort of gap to expect with Makita's black tools compared to the teal ones. However, you can find some black Makita tools that don't compromise on performance, although you'll have to do a bit of digging.
Some full-size Makita items are also available in black
Going through typical tool shopping channels like Home Depot, Ace Hardware, or even Amazon will lead you to black Makita subcompact tools and teal compact or full-size ones. However, there are some black full-size Makita tools floating around the internet. One example is the Makita 40V XGT brushless drill, model DF002GZB, an all-black, full-size, 40V unit. It's only available in Japan, so if you want it, sources like eBay are your best bet.
Also popping up on online auction sites now and again is the Makita 40V XGT brushless impact driver, model TD005GZB, which similarly has an all-black shell. This is also a Japan exclusive. Fortunately, you can at least purchase Makita's 40V black-and-gray batteries, like the 40V XGT 4.0 Ah high power battery, in the U.S. So if you want a battery to match your imported all-black 40V tools, you can do so relatively easily.
Power tool performance is generally more important than the color and aesthetic, but if you prefer a certain look, why not go for it? If you're after a colorway other than the typical Makita teal, the brand's black subcompact line — and its olive green Outdoor Adventure products – have you covered.