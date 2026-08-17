What's Included In Ryobi Tools' Compact Camping Kit & How Much Does It Cost?

The lighting comes from Ryobi's 18V ONE+ LED Compact Area Light. It produces more than 400 lumens and offers three brightness settings: high, medium, and low. You get dual lanyard loops built into the light for easy transport, too. Ryobi says the area light works for up to seven days with a 9.0 Ah battery, but can expect significantly less runtime with the 1.5 Ah battery you get with it instead.

To cool off, you get Ryobi's 18V 4-inch Clamp Fan. TikTok has all kinds of ideas about where you can clamp it, so its uses go far beyond camping. There's also a rotating head that can be pointed wherever you need it, plus two different speed settings depending on how much cooling you need. Ryobi says the fan can run for more than 40 hours on its low setting when paired with a 6.0 Ah battery, but again: You get a 1.5 Ah battery instead.

For fun, the kit also comes with one of Ryobi's 18V ONE+ Cordless Compact Speakers. It uses what Ryobi calls "Smart Amplifier Technology" to liven up your space. It has a Bluetooth range of up to 75 feet and can provide more than 20 hours of runtime when used with an 18V ONE+ 2.0 Ah battery (not the 1.5 Ah battery included with the kit). All three are part of Ryobi's 18V ONE+ family of tools, so the kit can also serve as a nice entry point into the broader cordless platform.