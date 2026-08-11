One-Of-1,255 1968 BMW 1600 GT Heads To Auction As A Certified Classic

A very special BMW is heading to auction on Bring A Trailer. It is one of only 1,255 made, and until its last year of production, it wasn't even a BMW. The 1600 GT, as it's called, started life as the Glas 1300 GT and was introduced at the 1963 Frankfurt Motor Show. Its lovely 2+2 coupe body was designed in Italy by Pietro Frua, with the bodies being produced there by Maggiora Coachbuilders. The cars themselves were built by production workers at the Glas plant in Germany.

Glas founder Hans Glas' financial problems led to BMW acquiring the company in 1966. BMW reengineered the entire car, ditching the Glas 1300 GT's engine, transmission, and leaf-sprung solid rear axle. In their place went the 1.6-liter BMW M10 inline four and a matching manual transmission from the BMW 1600-2, the predecessor of the incredibly impactful BMW 2002. BMW also adapted the 1600-2's independent rear suspension to the 1300 GT, giving it improved handling over the original version. BMW Roundels, a kidney grille, and round taillights completed the upgrade.

The 1968 BMW 1600 GT being auctioned is finished in Chamonix white with a black vinyl interior. It has 72,000 km on the odometer, which works out to around 45,000 miles. This car comes with a BMW Classic Certificate, which normally lists details such as engine, chassis, and transmission numbers, plus delivery and production dates.