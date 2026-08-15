There's A Good Reason Why You Should Immediately Wash Pollen Off Your Car

Pollen season is challenging one for those who are allergic to the spring event. According to WebMD, around 20 million people in the U.S. suffer from symptoms such as sneezing, congestion, and watery eyes. Depending on where you reside, peak tree pollen season (when you notice a yellowish layer on your car), occurs anywhere from March to June, with some areas like Kentucky, Tennessee, and Washington getting hit the hardest in 2026, per Newsweek.

However, pollen can also wreak havoc on your automobile. While there are several types of pollen, some of them include spiny exterior layers. These sharp features can help pollen grains adhere to surfaces, but can also damage the paint on your car. You'll need to be especially careful if you're considering buying a car with matte paint, as it's even more sensitive than glossy finishes to things like pollen. In addition, that yellow dusting across your vehicle's exterior is high in acidity, which can eat away at the paint if left untreated.

Avoid using a cloth to wipe away pollen, as you are pressing those spiky yellow grains into the paint, creating an effect similar to rubbing sandpaper across your car. Instead, you should rinse the pollen off with water. According to a car detail expert, Jeremy Jones, who spoke with CBS 17 news, in terms of pollen, "If you can get a water hose at your house daily and get it off from your paint, do it as often as you possibly can."