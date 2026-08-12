Why Do Some US Roads Have Two Different Speed Limit Signs?

The first national speed limit law limiting speed to 55 mph was enacted in 1974 by then-President Richard Nixon as part of the Emergency Highway Energy Conservation Act. This was done mostly in response to the OPEC Oil Embargo that started the previous year. However, a byproduct of this new law was a drop in vehicle fatalities, which fell from 4.28 per million miles traveled in 1972 to 2.73 in 1983.

This national limit was raised to 65 mph on April 2, 1987, after Congress passed the Surface Transportation and Uniform Relocation Assistance Act. It was repealed in 1995, however, returning authority over speed limits back to individual states. This has subsequently led to a tangled web of state-specific laws rife with political and legal complexities. Take, for example, having speed limits that include fractions, speed limit signs that show decimal points, or having two completely different speed limits on the same stretch of road.

After states were given the authority to regulate their own speeds, some implemented Uniform Speed Limits for both passenger cars and heavy trucks. Other states, however, decided to go another route and set different limits for automobiles and semis. This is referred to as a Differential Speed Limit (DSL), and it is one reason why you might see a single road with multiple speed limits listed.