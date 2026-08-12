What's The Difference Between A Tow Hitch And A Tow Package?
A tow hitch is only one specific part of a tow package. For basic towing, your vehicle needs a hitch receiver bolted onto the rear underside of the frame. Then, you need a hitch ball mount which locks into the receiver, and a hitch ball, which installs on the ball mount. There are also mount and ball kits available, which come with the ball pre-installed for added convenience. The hitch ball is what a trailer coupler attaches onto for towing. Alternatively, instead of a hitch mount and ball, there are ways to use your car's tow hitch besides towing, like equipping a bike rack.
A tow package typically includes the hitch, but also offers additional components that are required and/or complement the system, including extra technology features. When purchasing a new vehicle you can opt for a tow package (if available) from the factory, or you can have a professional shop add on aftermarket towing accessories later.
When comparing factory versus aftermarket tow hitches, the latter is usually priced more economically, but it may not offer the same level of performance. Before you can legally pull anything on the road, you need a wiring harness, which connects your vehicle to a trailer's rear lights for braking and signaling. A tow package should include the necessary wiring, saving you the trouble. In addition, depending on the model, you might get enhanced suspension components, a dedicated cooler for the transmission, a more robust braking system, and an alternator and battery upgrade.
Should you get a tow package?
Whether or not you need a tow package depends entirely on what you plan to do with your vehicle. If towing larger loads regularly, getting a tow package installed on your truck or SUV makes sense. Not only will your vehicle be more capable in the pulling department, but those added components of a tow package will help protect you from mechanical failures and reduce the chances of you losing control.
A factory tow package could set you back quite a bit depending on its complexity and what's included. For instance, a 2026 RAM 1500 Tradesman has an available Trailer Tow Group II option, which includes a brake controller, reverse steering controls, and a system that monitors trailer tire pressure for just over $1,000.
A tow package is especially critical if you plan on pushing the limits in terms of your tow capacity. Heavy towing puts vehicle components under added stress and can push you past normal transmission temperatures, which will reduce service life.
Placing a heavier load on the transmission without supplemental cooling could cause overheating. When a transmission gets too hot, fluid degrades, it places stress on the seals and causes internals to break down. Maneuvering a heavy trailer through town without the added benefit of a beefier suspension system could also spell trouble, as stock parts may struggle to maintain balance and control with the added weight.