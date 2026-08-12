What's The Difference Between A Tow Hitch And A Tow Package?

A tow hitch is only one specific part of a tow package. For basic towing, your vehicle needs a hitch receiver bolted onto the rear underside of the frame. Then, you need a hitch ball mount which locks into the receiver, and a hitch ball, which installs on the ball mount. There are also mount and ball kits available, which come with the ball pre-installed for added convenience. The hitch ball is what a trailer coupler attaches onto for towing. Alternatively, instead of a hitch mount and ball, there are ways to use your car's tow hitch besides towing, like equipping a bike rack.

A tow package typically includes the hitch, but also offers additional components that are required and/or complement the system, including extra technology features. When purchasing a new vehicle you can opt for a tow package (if available) from the factory, or you can have a professional shop add on aftermarket towing accessories later.

When comparing factory versus aftermarket tow hitches, the latter is usually priced more economically, but it may not offer the same level of performance. Before you can legally pull anything on the road, you need a wiring harness, which connects your vehicle to a trailer's rear lights for braking and signaling. A tow package should include the necessary wiring, saving you the trouble. In addition, depending on the model, you might get enhanced suspension components, a dedicated cooler for the transmission, a more robust braking system, and an alternator and battery upgrade.