First-Ever Medical X-Rays In Space Could 'Change The Game' For Astronauts' Health

Until now, there really hasn't been a lot of reliable medical imaging options for monitoring astronaut health during spaceflight. For over four decades, spaceflight missions relied on ultrasounds alone, but this has proven limited as flights have become longer and farther from Earth. Now, a team of scientists has revealed the promising results of the first diagnostic X-rays taken during an orbital spaceflight.

In a press release from the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), Lead Researcher and Assistant Professor of Aerospace Medicine at Mayo Clinic, Sheyna Gifford, M.D said it's always been a "dream" to have more than one way of diagnosing illnesses and injuries in space. "X-rays are fast, easy, and diagnostically valuable."

In the past, X-ray machines took up too much room and used too much power to be considered for space flights. New technology has changed this — you can even find portable X-ray machines at sports games and low-resource areas since they run on solar energy. Why not in space? Gifford's team took X-ray images of a hand during a simulated space flight in 2022 to show it was possible to get a clear image in microgravity — this prompted the next phase of testing in orbit.