Claude Voice Mode Update Finally Fixes Users' Biggest Complaint
Claude, the AI chatbot owned by Anthropic, has had a voice mode for a while now, letting you have spoken conversations for a more interactive experience — if typing isn't always your thing. However, there was a problem with it. It only ran on Haiku, the smallest and fastest model out of the four models Claude currently offers. AI chatbots tend to use lighter models to enable more natural, flowing conversations. But the downside is that because the models don't think for long this way, they often fumble more complex queries.
Well, that won't be the case anymore, because with a new update, Anthropic is letting users use voice mode with any model — be it Haiku, Sonnet, or Opus (no top-tier Fable for now). Opus is the most capable of the available models and is designed for complex problem-solving. To switch between these models, use the same dropdown menu you use on chat and then launch voice mode by tapping the waveform icon.
The feature is designed to be pretty flexible, too, so you can open a thread by typing, switch to speaking halfway through, and even type while speaking. Your previous context carries over, so you don't have to get Claude up to speed when switching to voice. Of course, since chatting and speaking both run through the same conversation, time spent talking counts against your normal usage limits, as expected.
Voice mode connects to your apps as well
Beyond the basic stuff, voice mode is powerful enough to get Claude to act on your behalf, too, with nothing but words. That comes in handy when you're using connected apps like Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Docs, Slack, the digital organization tool Notion, and Canva. It means you can simply tell Claude to push a meeting back if you run into traffic, draft replies to whatever looks urgent in your inbox, or turn a ramble into a one-page pitch.
Of course, spoken commands have a greater chance of being misunderstood, and you certainly don't want something like, say, an email going off to the wrong person. So Claude does the courtesy of asking before it executes a task on a connected tool. Regardless, voice mode inherits whatever access you already granted in the typed chat.
Besides support for more models, Claude also picked up support for more languages. It's now able to converse in French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Brazilian Portuguese, and Spanish for both Latin America and Spain. You can switch between languages mid-conversation by simply asking Claude to do so, though the default can still be set via Settings > General > Voice > Language. The one caveat is that the full list of features is locked behind the paid tiers. Free users stay stuck on Haiku with one connected app, even though every language is included.