Claude Voice Mode Update Finally Fixes Users' Biggest Complaint

Claude, the AI chatbot owned by Anthropic, has had a voice mode for a while now, letting you have spoken conversations for a more interactive experience — if typing isn't always your thing. However, there was a problem with it. It only ran on Haiku, the smallest and fastest model out of the four models Claude currently offers. AI chatbots tend to use lighter models to enable more natural, flowing conversations. But the downside is that because the models don't think for long this way, they often fumble more complex queries.

Well, that won't be the case anymore, because with a new update, Anthropic is letting users use voice mode with any model — be it Haiku, Sonnet, or Opus (no top-tier Fable for now). Opus is the most capable of the available models and is designed for complex problem-solving. To switch between these models, use the same dropdown menu you use on chat and then launch voice mode by tapping the waveform icon.

The feature is designed to be pretty flexible, too, so you can open a thread by typing, switch to speaking halfway through, and even type while speaking. Your previous context carries over, so you don't have to get Claude up to speed when switching to voice. Of course, since chatting and speaking both run through the same conversation, time spent talking counts against your normal usage limits, as expected.