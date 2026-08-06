Here's How Often You Should Really Be Cleaning Your TV Screen

With so many things in our home that need cleaning, many of us don't immediately think of our television screens. After all, unlike our mobile phones and tablets, our fingers don't tend touch it very often, and we're often viewing it from a distance. However, Panasonic recommends cleaning the screen every week to reduce grime build-up that might eventually affect your viewing experience. Screens aren't the only parts of a TV that need cleaning, either. If your TV has poor airflow, Xiaomi warns that it can lead to overheating, which can be a fire hazard. Because of this, other brands like TCL say that you should clean the TV vents and ports at least once a year.

Similar to other appliances in our home, there's no golden rule for how often they should be cleaned, since we all live in different environments and our TVs have different levels of usage. That said, there are a lot of common mistakes people make when cleaning their TVs that can do more harm than good, whether it's using the wrong materials, not paying attention to some parts, or being too rough. Here's what you need, how to do it, and how to keep it clean for longer.