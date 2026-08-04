This Common Car Accessory Doubles As A Traction Tool When You're Stuck In Mud Or Snow

Anyone who's had some experience behind the wheel has likely encountered a situation where their vehicle becomes stuck. It might be mud, snow, or even sand in some cases, but it's a troublesome scenario either way. You have an even better chance of getting bogged down when driving trails far away from the comfortable certainty of asphalt, which is why there are factors to keep in mind before your first 4x4 off-road adventure.

Fortunately, as long as you haven't got your wheels dug in too deep, you can use on hand items like your vehicle's floor mats to get unstuck. The issue is one of traction, with your car's tires desperately trying to find something to grab onto and only finding slick mud or snow. Placing one of your front floor mats underneath the tire as much as possible can provide that little bit of footing the wheel needs to move forward.

For front-wheel drive cars, the mat goes under the front driver's side tire. Conversely, place a mat under the rear passenger side tire on rear-wheel drive configurations. Once you have the mat shoved under the tire as far as you can, you can attempt to slowly accelerate yourself out of trouble. Depending on the situation, a floor mat could also be just one of the methods to employ, as other nearby objects like twigs, rocks, or leaves can also help.