This Common Car Accessory Doubles As A Traction Tool When You're Stuck In Mud Or Snow
Anyone who's had some experience behind the wheel has likely encountered a situation where their vehicle becomes stuck. It might be mud, snow, or even sand in some cases, but it's a troublesome scenario either way. You have an even better chance of getting bogged down when driving trails far away from the comfortable certainty of asphalt, which is why there are factors to keep in mind before your first 4x4 off-road adventure.
Fortunately, as long as you haven't got your wheels dug in too deep, you can use on hand items like your vehicle's floor mats to get unstuck. The issue is one of traction, with your car's tires desperately trying to find something to grab onto and only finding slick mud or snow. Placing one of your front floor mats underneath the tire as much as possible can provide that little bit of footing the wheel needs to move forward.
For front-wheel drive cars, the mat goes under the front driver's side tire. Conversely, place a mat under the rear passenger side tire on rear-wheel drive configurations. Once you have the mat shoved under the tire as far as you can, you can attempt to slowly accelerate yourself out of trouble. Depending on the situation, a floor mat could also be just one of the methods to employ, as other nearby objects like twigs, rocks, or leaves can also help.
What not to do when your car is stuck in mud
When either adventure or mishap leaves your vehicle struggling to move through thick mud, getting free is about gentle coaxing, not brute force. Once stuck, the absolute worst move in this situation is hard acceleration, which might seem counterintuitive at first. Your car's engine certainly has enough power to overcome the mud, right? But power isn't the issue, it's traction. And accelerating will just spin your wheels, causing them to work deeper into the ground.
There are also cases when neglecting certain details can make the job of freeing your vehicle even more challenging. For instance, if all else fails, you may need to get another driver to help tow you out of your predicament. Understanding how and when to use neutral in an automatic car becomes critical, as leaving it in gear won't allow the wheels to freely turn. Not only will this make getting out of the mud more difficult, but could damage essential vehicle components like the drivetrain or transmission if done for extended periods.
Another thing to keep in mind when trying to free a car from mud is the direction the wheels are pointing. In some cases, briefly turning the steering wheel left and right can widen the channel around your tires and improve your chances of escape. However, attempting to get unstuck with the wheels turned hard to one side will only make things more difficult. Ensure you have the wheels pointed straight ahead, as this reduces drag.