The Most Innovative Car Brands In 2026 Aren't American Or Japanese
Saying that the automotive industry is going through some major changes is a bit of an understatement. Carmakers are simultaneously grappling with the EV transition, fluctuating gas prices, unpredictable tariffs, the rise of Chinese manufacturers, and buyer preferences that are diverging between major markets. American buyers still mostly favor non-electrified vehicles but are increasingly interested in hybrids, European authorities recently backtracked on plans to ban combustion engines, and the world's largest car market, China, is already dominated by EVs.
To stay competitive in this rapidly changing global market, carmakers have little choice but to continually innovate. According to a new report by the Centre of Automotive Management (CAM), some carmakers are doing a better job of that than others. In its 2026 ranking, Chinese automaker BYD took the top spot for innovation, while German OEMs Volkswagen Group and Mercedes-Benz Group took second and third place. Another Chinese brand, Xpeng, ranked fourth, while BMW rounded out the top five.
Only one American brand and one Japanese brand made appearances in the top ten most innovative brands overall. Toyota was awarded eighth place, while GM ranked ninth. That represents an improvement for Toyota compared to the institution's 2025 rankings, but a drop for GM, which took sixth place last year.
How are the innovation rankings calculated?
Rather than factoring in things like sales figures or market share, CAM's innovation rankings focus solely on the amount of new features or technical developments that a brand debuts each year. It says that, to qualify as an innovation, these new developments must offer a benefit to the customer and also be clearly communicated to the public by the manufacturer — so, behind-the-scenes projects don't count. The new development also has to be either ready for production or a fully developed prototype before it qualifies as an innovation.
All of a manufacturer's brands count towards the total innovation tally. For example, most of second-place Volkswagen Group's innovations in 2026 came from Audi and Porsche rather than the Volkswagen brand itself, while Toyota's ranking is inclusive of its premium brand Lexus.
As well as being the most innovative manufacturer overall, the BYD brand was also the single most innovative marque of 2026, notching up 18 world premieres and 36 innovations, according to the report. It doesn't plan to slow down anytime soon either, with its bosses recently announcing that it aims to become the largest car brand by sales in the world by 2030.
Japanese automakers fare better in mass-market rankings
Many of the most innovative carmakers in the latest report fit into the premium or luxury segments of the market. When those high-end brands are excluded and only mass-market brands are considered, things look better for Japanese manufacturers. BYD still takes the overall crown as the most innovative mass-market brand, but Toyota sits in third place, while Nissan takes the fourth place spot. Notably, French brand Renault takes second place. It has made waves in Europe recently with the launch of its Twingo, 4, and 5 EVs, with the Renault 5 in particular being arguably one of the coolest cars that America misses out on.
A pair of American carmakers also make an appearance in the top ten most innovative mass-market brands, although they're down in seventh and eighth place. The higher ranked of the two is Ford, while GM's Buick brand sits just behind.
The appearance of Buick might seem surprising to American enthusiasts considering its less-than-revolutionary current U.S. lineup, but most of Buick's sales volume comes from the fast-moving Chinese market, where its range looks very different. In China, Buick already offers a mix of hybrid and all-electric vehicles, including everything from a plush minivan to a mid-size sedan.