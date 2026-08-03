The Most Innovative Car Brands In 2026 Aren't American Or Japanese

Saying that the automotive industry is going through some major changes is a bit of an understatement. Carmakers are simultaneously grappling with the EV transition, fluctuating gas prices, unpredictable tariffs, the rise of Chinese manufacturers, and buyer preferences that are diverging between major markets. American buyers still mostly favor non-electrified vehicles but are increasingly interested in hybrids, European authorities recently backtracked on plans to ban combustion engines, and the world's largest car market, China, is already dominated by EVs.

To stay competitive in this rapidly changing global market, carmakers have little choice but to continually innovate. According to a new report by the Centre of Automotive Management (CAM), some carmakers are doing a better job of that than others. In its 2026 ranking, Chinese automaker BYD took the top spot for innovation, while German OEMs Volkswagen Group and Mercedes-Benz Group took second and third place. Another Chinese brand, Xpeng, ranked fourth, while BMW rounded out the top five.

Only one American brand and one Japanese brand made appearances in the top ten most innovative brands overall. Toyota was awarded eighth place, while GM ranked ninth. That represents an improvement for Toyota compared to the institution's 2025 rankings, but a drop for GM, which took sixth place last year.