Why Do Most Sports Cars Only Have 2 Doors?

At a glance, the question of why sports cars are generally two-door has a somewhat circular logic. Sports cars have two doors because two-door cars are often sportier, problem solved. Then again, that's not strictly true; there are a lot of sports sedans, for one, ranging from perennials like BMW M5s to more recent additions like the Cadillac Blackwing or Porsche Panamera. In short, it's deceptively complicated from a cultural standpoint, but not so much from a scientific one.

Yes, it's true that we associate sports cars with having two doors, and often only two seats. But why is that, exactly? As in, why is that the norm? It's not like there's any guidebook dictating that sports cars must be designed this way, but a little intuition goes a long way here — what makes a car "sporty?" Acceleration, balance, handling, sharp looks, and so on; not so much practicality, cargo space, or legroom.

So then, why bother extending the cabin, potentially ruining the lines of the car in the process, for rear doors and additional passengers? That's not the car's purpose. Instead, why not design a car with two doors, a more compact and svelte design, and save a bunch of weight while doing it? Put simply, it's a matter of priorities at the engineering level. And, of course, you don't always need four doors to have something that's at least semi-practical; 2+2 and four-seater sports cars do exist, after all. At which point it more or less becomes a matter of expectations; people who buy sports cars, funnily enough, like a sportier-looking car — and two-door cars look sportier. Is there more to it, though? Let's discuss.