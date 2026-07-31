Not The Toyota Corolla Or Honda Civic: These Are IIHS' Safest Small Cars In 2026

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) gives some valuable insight on what small vehicles drivers should avoid because of low safety ratings. But when it comes to which ones are the most secure overall, the list actually doesn't include popular models like the Corolla. In fact, out of a list of six top safety picks, the Prius 4-door hatchback is the only Toyota included.

Also on the list of IIHS's Top Safety Pick+ is the Kia K4 4-door sedan, the Nissan Sentra 4-door sedan, and the Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid 4-door wagon. Mazda rounds out the list of 6 with the cheapest 2026 Mazda model you can buy, the Mazda 3 4-door sedan. The Mazda 3 4-door hatchback is also on the list. All the vehicles rated are for the 2026 model year, with the Top Pick+ list itself dating back to 2013.

In order to earn the Top Safety Pick+ ranking, vehicles must perform well in several IIHS crash test evaluations, including the small overlap front, moderate overlap front, and side crash test as well. Vehicles must also have pedestrian front crash prevention, vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention systems, and either acceptable or good-rated headlights. IIHS's awards identify the safest choices within each vehicle size category, though larger and heavier vehicles could potentially give more protection in a crash.