Need To Make A Milwaukee Warranty Claim? Here's What You Should Know Before You Do

One of the perks of going with an established and trusted power tool brand is that they tend to keep their customers covered. Brands like the widely-beloved Milwaukee, for example, offer warranties on their tools and appliances, just in case they don't deliver as they should right out of the box. With that said, if your Milwaukee tool or gadget breaks down, you're not absolutely guaranteed to reap the benefits of the warranty. There are some fine details to know, and limitations to be aware of, before attempting to file a warranty claim over your busted tool.

Buyers need to understand that Milwaukee's warranty isn't a given. Yes, its products typically come with one of some length, but it's not a ticket to a free tool. It's explicitly stated by the warranty terms that tool repair or replacement is entirely at the company's discretion. That means if the damage doesn't seem like a matter of manufacturer error, rather appearing like a result of misuse, abuse, botched repair, or the like, your request could be turned down. You should also be aware of the warranty's length, since a tool being out of warranty means free replacement is a no-go. Instead, Milwaukee offers its Lightning Max Repair service, allowing out-of-warranty and non-manufacturer error tools repair at cost to the owner.

If you think your tool is covered and want to put your Milwaukee warranty to the test, it's not hard to do so. Here's how to file a Milwaukee warranty claim and what you should do before getting started.