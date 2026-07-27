How Much Does An Alternator Replacement Cost? Here's What To Know

An alternator is an important part that enables you to power your car's electrical system and maintains the batteries charge. While the battery stores enough of a charge to get the vehicle's engine running, it's not doing much once the vehicle is in motion.

The alternator, which gets its power from the engine, runs systems like your dashboard lights, power windows, and even electric power steering. So, you can't operate a car without a healthy alternator (at least not for long). There are ways to tell if your car's alternator is bad, especially if your electronic components start flickering or dimming, and this isn't something to ignore.

An alternator typically lasts up to a decade, though there are ways to extend their lifespan, so, older vehicles will eventually need а new alternator. The cost of a new alternator depends on several factors, such as your vehicle model and your mechanic's labor rate. According to J.D. Power, typical prices fall between $100 and $350, not including installation.

If you include the cost of the part along with installation, you're looking at $230 on the low end and north of a $1,000 on the upper end. In addition, since the alternator is belt driven, you may need to invest in a new belt, pulley, and tensioner, which can run anywhere from around $30 up to $300. Of course, you can always save money by making the repair yourself.