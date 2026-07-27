How Many Lumens Do You Need For An Outdoor Projector?

A backyard movie night can be a great way to get family and friends together over the weekend. However, the experience can also be an exercise in frustration if the picture is difficult to make out due to ambient light pollution. When picking out the best possible portable projector for your needs, factors like resolution, smart features, and audio quality may top your list. But you shouldn't neglect brightness, which is measured in lumens.

In terms of projectors specifically, ANSI lumens are used, as they provide a more precise evaluation of brightness. One ANSI lumen is around the strength of 2.4 lumens and measures brightness from nine separate points in order to arrive at an overall figure. Conversely, lumens are measured from a single point, the source of the light.

So, how bright does your projector need to be for a well-defined picture that isn't washed out? Typically, a unit rated above 2,000 ANSI lumens should be sufficient in all but the most challenging of scenarios. The brighter the projector, the better the experience can be across a wide range of conditions. But unfortunately, more ANSI lumens can mean higher costs as well, so you'll need to consider the best options within your budget.