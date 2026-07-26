The Deadliest Shipwreck Of WWII Isn't What You Think

World War II was fought all over the planet, and one of the most contested places was the sea. Naval battles raged across the world's waterways, resulting in more than 20,000 ships finding their way to Davey Jones' Locker. Shipwrecks are inherently dangerous, as they're located deep below the waves and can be unstable, making diving in and around them perilous. The most dangerous shipwreck of WWII isn't a massive deadly warship like a battleship, though — it's a Liberty Ship.

Liberty Ships were used by the Allies for supply and ordnance movement across the oceans, and the United States built 2,710 of them. The nation became so good at putting Liberty Ships together that it took as little as four days to go from laying a keel to setting sail. In many ways, Liberty Ships helped the Allies win World War II, so they were just as vital to the war effort as the larger combat vessels.

The SS Richard Montgomery was like many Liberty Ships, but it met its ultimate fate not in combat, but off the coast of England Kent, England. As you can see from the above image, the water is so shallow there that the masts could be seen sticking out of the water. The reason why the SS Richard Montgomery is so dangerous is due to its cargo: over 1,400 tons of high explosives. The potential danger of an explosion has loomed over Kent's residents for more than 80 years, and the threat of such a detonation ensures that the SS Richard Montgomery is the deadliest shipwreck of WWII.