Hyundai & Kia's New UV Sanitizing Tech Is A Germaphobe Driver's Dream

For most owners, keeping a vehicle ultra-clean isn't an easy task. Nonetheless, the health benefits of having a car that's free from germs are inarguable. Hyundai and Kia just unveiled new technology that aims to help make eliminating those germs a lot easier.

The carmaker is calling the technology "Plasma Care UVC," and it uses far-ultraviolet C light with a wavelength of about 200-230 nanometers to sterilize a car's cabin. UV sterilization devices are not new, but traditionally, some use UV light of a slightly longer wavelength than Hyundai's new system. As a result, they have the potential to cause skin and eye damage if a human is exposed to them.

Hyundai says the far-UVC light it is using in its new technology won't cause damage, since the light doesn't penetrate human skin. However, it does still penetrate into bacteria and viruses, making it an effective way to sanitize a car even when the driver and passengers are present.

Although this is the first time that far-UVC light sanitizers have been fitted to a vehicle cabin, similar systems that use the same wavelength of light are already used to clean rooms in healthcare settings like hospitals, as well as sanitizing hotels and classrooms.

Hyundai says that its engineers encountered several challenges when trying to make the system work in cars, with one of the biggest being that the existing systems were simply too big to fit. Its team had to develop a new, miniaturized version of the system, as well as fitting an optical filter to ensure that no UV light of a harmful wavelength was emitted.