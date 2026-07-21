5 Of The Best Mini Pittsburgh Tools You Can Get At Harbor Freight
There are so many kinds of items that you can get from Harbor Freight, especially since it's known for making competitive products under its in-house brands. One of the many brands that are owned by Harbor Freight, Pittsburgh has made a name for itself as a reliable manufacturer of tools that are viewed as great value for money. While it's not known to be competitive for professional uses, many people recommend it as a starter brand for new tool owners or users who need to use them sparingly. As of July 2026, Harbor Freight lists over 830 items under the Pittsburgh brand, which span from tool sets and floor jacks to organizers like parts holders. Some of its product lines, like its measuring tapes and bottle jacks, have been consistently rated positively by users.
However, we've also noted in the past that many people thought some of its offerings aren't worth buying, such as its Crossbar Dent Repair Kit, Multi-Use Transfer Pump, and 24-inch Digital Laser Level with Angle Finder. While not all Pittsburgh tools meet standards, even at its relatively affordable price point, a few enjoy high ratings and recommendation rates. In particular, the Harbor Freight brand has several mini tools in its portfolio that might surprise you. It has a lot of well-reviewed compact tools for minor car repairs or upgrades, as well as serious plumbing projects. To know more about how we've selected them, you can go to the end of the article.
1. Mini Pick and Hook Set
On Harbor Freight, the Pittsburgh Mini Pick and Hook Set is the brand's cheapest and most popular mini tool option. Priced at $1.89, the Pittsburgh Mini Pick and Hook Set is made for removing O-rings and gaskets. However, many buyers attest that it can do more than that. It's a set of 4 pieces: a straight pick, a 90-degree pick, a 120-degree hook, and a round-angle hook. Around 5-¼ inches in length, they're all made of carbon steel with bright orange plastic handles.
As of July 2026, more than 6,900 customers have rated it 4.7 stars on average. It also enjoys an impressive 98% customer recommendation rate. Some of the most common praises include how it's great value for the price. A few people also noted that its color makes it easier to see, so they agree that they're less likely to lose them. Satisfied customers mentioned using the set for other tasks, such as installing their auto stereo system, cleaning screws, and removing broken keys from locks. But take note: one-star reviewers pointed out that they're meant for light-duty work and that they experienced issues with the handle, such as it being too small and prone to slipping.
Alternatively, Pittsburgh also offers larger options for less delicate needs that are also highly rated, like the 6-piece Hook and Pick Set for just under $4. There's also the $11.99 7-Piece Pick and Hook Set with polystyrene handles that is more durable.
2. Mini Grease Gun with Cartridge
Designed to fit tool boxes, the 3 oz. Pittsburgh Mini Grease Gun with cartridge retails for $14.99 on Harbor Freight. Weighing 1.7 lbs, it's lighter than what you would expect from a regular hammer. It has a maximum working pressure of 4,500 PSI. With a product width of ⅞ inches and a hose length of 5-½ inches, it works with 3 oz. cartridges. You have the option to load it with either a cartridge or bulk grease. Since it has a pistol-grip design, it can be used with just a single hand. You have the option to attach its grease pipe at a 90-degree angle or straight. It also comes with a 3 oz. multipurpose lithium grease cartridge.
Based on 1,300 Harbor Freight customer reviews, the Pittsburgh Mini Grease Gun received an average rating of around 4 stars. In addition, 81% of customers claim that they would recommend it. Most people thought it was great for small jobs, with its one-handed operation being a frequently praised feature. Several 5-star reviewers note that it was perfect for use with their boat trailer, tractor, and trucks. Among the fewer than 2% of reviewers who rated it a single star, some lamented that it didn't work properly out of the box, citing issues like the tool barely dispensing or grease leaking from the bottom. There were also users who claimed it wasn't very durable and even broke on the first use.
3. Mini Tubing Cutter
Capable of cutting between ⅛ inch and 1-⅛ inches, the Pittsburgh Mini Tubing Cutter is made for tight spots that a regular tubing cutter can't handle. Made of alloy steel, it's designed for cutting materials like copper, brass, and aluminum. On Harbor Freight, it's sold for $8.99, which is a dollar more expensive than its standard-sized counterpart. With an 88% recommendation rate, more than 800 Harbor Freight customers rated the Pittsburgh Mini Tubing Cutter 4.3 stars on average.
The majority (64%) of reviewers gave it a perfect rating, with plenty of praise for its ability to work on tight sections. These reviewers cited successful use for cutting steel brake lines, aluminum tubes, and brass tubes, which aligns with its promises. Several people also highlighted how it works perfectly for copper tubing in plumbing applications. About 7% of customers were dissatisfied, rating it a single star, with a few saying you should just get a hacksaw instead. In particular, an HVAC professional noted that it was both "dull and very hard to tighten."
If you don't really need something compact, the just under $8 Pittsburgh Tubing Cutter is cheaper and has the same cutting capacity. Rated 4.5 stars on average by 800+ people, it has a high-carbon steel blade, plus a flare cut-off groove and micrometer adjuster.
4. Mini Folding Lock-Back Utility Knife
Designed to slice sealed plastic and boxes, the Pittsburgh Mini Folding Lock-Back Utility Knife is an affordable solution for everyday cutting tasks. It also features a lock-back safety mechanism and a keychain for portability. You can also fold the blade into the handle when not in use. Made of carbon alloy steel, it has an aluminum handle length of 2-½ inches and blade length of 1-5/32 inches. When it's time to change out the blade, it has a push-button quick-release feature. It comes with 5 mini utility blades.
Sold for $5.99, the Pittsburgh Mini Folding Lock-Back Utility Knife is one of the highest-rated items on this list with an average rating of 4.8 stars from 770 Harbor Freight reviewers. Many people said it is super handy, compact, and does its job well. Plus, 97% of users said they would recommend it to others. That said, a few reviewers did raise concerns about the lack of a lock when it's closed and about the tendency of the tip of the blade to be exposed.
While Pittsburgh doesn't sell a larger version of this product, there are similar folding utility knives on Harbor Freight, like the $6.99 Gordon Folding Lock-Back Utility Knife and the $9.99 Doyle Professional Flip Utility Knife. But if you want something even more compact and made specifically for boxes, the Slice mini box cutter is another mini tool with great reviews that you can buy on Amazon.
5. 5-piece Upholstery and Trim Tool Set
If you're planning to replace a door speaker or install a backup camera inside your car, the Pittsburgh Upholstery and Trim Tool Set could be a good mini tool to grab at your next visit to Harbor Freight. Sold in a set of 5, it includes a "V" double-step door panel tool, "U" door panel tool, "U" mini trim panel tool, "V" mini trim panel tool, and reverse door panel tool. Designed for vehicles, it features wide stainless steel blades optimized for panel removal. It also has ergonomic features, such as large, rubber handles and knurled grips.
Priced at $16.99, the Pittsburgh Upholstery and Trim Tool Set is the most expensive item on this list, but it's definitely the one many people find most impressive. Apart from its 4.8-star rating from 580+ Harbor Freight reviewers, it also holds a 98% recommendation rate. Many reviewers said that it was effective and did not damage their panels at all. One person shared that its slick finish and rounded edges help avoid scratches. But take note, this particular tool set is an in-store-only item. So if you want added flexibility, you might want to augment this set with the 6-piece Pittsburgh Panel/Trim Removal Tool, which is available online. Sold for $21.99, the chrome-plated set is made for interior trim and molding. It shares both the same 98% recommendation rate and 4.8-star average rating from over 720 people.
How we listed these tools
To compile this list of recommended mini Pittsburgh tools, we reviewed its product offerings listed as "mini". We also looked at products with counterparts that are considered longer or wider, which serve the same function. To offer variety, we chose a mix of tools for applications ranging from plumbing and automotive to everyday repairs. In general, we included only mini products rated at least 4 stars by at least 500 Harbor Freight customers. In addition, we ensured that all products had a recommendation rate of at least 80%, indicating overall buyer satisfaction; in fact, most options on this list have rates above 95%.
With prices starting at just under $2, all items on this list are under $20. While it didn't affect their inclusion, we also noted how they stack up against the full-size versions. This is to give you a more holistic view of the purchase. When applicable, we also mention when products are in-store only and cite alternatives that you can purchase online. We also offer similar options from other brands you can find at Harbor Freight.