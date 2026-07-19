Toyota Highlander Vs. Honda Pilot Depreciation: Which Loses More Value After 5 Years?

The Toyota Highlander could fetch you more after five years, not just because it holds more of its value but also because of its higher price point. The Pilot has a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 285 horsepower and standard front-wheel drive. It offers a smooth and comfortable ride, but it won't feel all that fast, with a 0-60 mph time of 7.1 seconds. Meanwhile, the Highlander has a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine and available all-wheel drive, delivering a reliable, smooth ride, though it is another SUV that won't be all that thrilling at 7.2 seconds.

SUVs, of course, aren't known for being exhilarating. How do they stack up where it matters? The Pilot and Highlander both have a towing capacity of 5,000 pounds. The Pilot offers 19 mpg in the city and 27 mpg on the highway, compared to the Highlander's 21 mpg in the city and 28 mpg on the highway, giving it a very small (unnoticeable) edge. The Pilot's interior is considered pretty spacious, and the third row can comfortably fit adults. Meanwhile, the Highlander's third row is very cramped — you'd be better off folding them down for more cargo room. The hybrid Grand Highlander improves the efficiency, but is even more expensive. When it comes to the Pilot and Highlander, it's going to come down to personal preference — you're paying more up front for the Highlander despite its shortcomings, but it will be worth more down the road.