Why Some Cops Never Turn Their Red And Blue Cruiser Lights Off

Other agencies have adopted similar approaches, like the Cruise Lights Pilot Program in Orland Park, Illinois. There, residents will see select patrol vehicles with steady red and blue lights on when driving through business districts and residential neighborhoods. (It's a close cousin of Florida's "steady burn" technique, which is where they leave the lights on during public events and in busy city centers.) Other jurisdictions are trying a slightly different technique of leaving solid blue lights on only. Michigan State Police cruisers stand out too, though for a different reason — they still use a single red beacon on the roof instead of a modern light bar.

It's not a nationwide thing just yet, though. In fact, we can assume most departments aren't leaving steady lights on, and state laws play a significant role in this. Emergency lighting regulations vary from state to state, with some placing more restrictions than others on when red and blue lights may be displayed or under what circumstances they can remain on outside of emergencies or traffic stops.

Even in states where it's perfectly legal, some agencies may still decide against it for various reasons. For example, they might think that constantly leaving their lights on could lessen the impact of true emergency signals or create confusion with drivers who've been conditioned to think red and blue lights mean to pull over or make way. Only time will tell what kind of real impact this decision has on police data, and that'll likely be the true indicator of whether it's worth rolling this out wider or scaling it back smaller.