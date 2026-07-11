How Fast Is The Original '63 Aston Martin DB5? A Look At Its Top Speed

One of James Bond's most recognizable rides, the 1963 Aston Martin DB5 is an icon. As proclaimed by Aston Martin itself, it's often referred to as the "most famous car in the world" as well as the "most beautiful Aston Martin ever made." These are both bold claims, but its looks are undeniable. We dubbed it one of the best-looking Aston Martins ourselves, noting its large yet classy grille as one of its most prominent features, along with its chrome accents. However, did the DB5 have the performance to match?

For the time period, it definitely impressed. The DB5 shot to 60 miles per hour in 7.1 seconds and had a top speed of 142 mph. But, surprisingly, this is not as fast as the DB4 it was meant to replace. The DB4 GT, a more lightweight trim of the previous model, was able to reach over 150 mph, making it one of the fastest cars of that time period.