Your Mower Deck Size Matters - Here's Why

When selecting a lawn mower, a few key questions tend to dominate the decision-making process. Push or riding mower? Gas or battery-powered? Which brand is the best? One element that buyers might overlook is the size of the mower deck. While this doesn't seem like the most important characteristic of a riding or push lawn mower to debate, the fact is, the size of the mower deck can impact how long it takes you to get your lawn done, how easy it is, and the overall quality of the cut in the end.

The most obvious aspect of selecting a deck size comes down to how much grass actually gets cut with each pass. The wider the deck is, the more grass the blade within can cut, helping you mow your lawn quicker than you would with a smaller setup. The trade-off is that a wider deck can inhibit maneuverability, especially in tight fenced-in corners or when trying to avoid obstacles like rocks and tree roots.

This can potentially leave patches of grass uncut. It's also worth determining the right deck size so the mower will fit in its designated storage area, fit through any fence gates, and meet your desired maintenance level. A wider deck means more surface area for grass and debris to stick to and more area to clean once mowing is complete. Even with the right mower deck cleaning tools, this amounts to extended cleanup time. On the whole, mower deck size isn't something to gloss over when mower shopping. The question is, which width is considered most ideal for your lawn size?