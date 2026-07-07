What Is The 85th Percentile Rule For Speed Limits?

For the most part, drivers tend to take speed limits as a given. They exist, they're enforced, and there's not much for drivers to think about other than whether they're following them. Something some may ponder, though, is how speed limits are actually determined, especially in the case of speed limit signs with rather odd numbers. That comes down, in part, to driving habits; a metric known as the 85th percentile rule takes driver data into account to determine what the limit in a specific area should be.

According to the Department of Transportation, the 85th percentile rule aims to consider how the majority of drivers navigate a roadway. It takes into account the speed at which roughly 85% of drivers on a stretch of road drive, or slightly below. The DOT explains that it collects this data using roadside speed-measuring tools over a 24-hour weekday period, ensuring ample data from a large sample size of drivers. Once that speed is determined, it's set as the limit to accommodate the majority of reasonable drivers.

With that said, the 85th percentile rule is just one part of how speed limits are determined. There are other methods that authorities use to set speed limits that keep roadways safe for drivers and pedestrians alike.