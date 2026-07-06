This All-Electric Plane Flies For An Hour On Just $18 Of Energy

When the Wright brothers first took flight over the sands of Kill Devil Hills on the Outer Banks of North Carolina in 1903, it's likely they could scarcely imagine how air travel would develop over the next 100-plus years. From transatlantic flights to commercial jet airliners to supersonic marvels, manned flight has evolved to the point of taking us to the moon and back. Now the aviation industry is exploring brand-new technology to help shift away from fossil fuels. Instead of the deafening roar of a jet engine, imagine the quiet hum of an electric motor, at least on short-haul flights.

This vision of the future is closer than you may think. A company called BETA Technologies recently took ABC News transportation correspondent Gio Benitez on a flight in its battery-powered aircraft. The aeronautics company has two all-electric planes under development: one that can take off and land on a runway like a conventional aircraft, and one that is capable of vertical takeoff and landing, like a helicopter. Both planes have a charge time of about one hour. BETA estimates that the conventional aircraft costs about $18 per flight hour in energy, while the plane capable of vertical takeoff costs about $28 per flight hour. Both planes can fly at about 176 mph, and the conventional model can go more than 300 miles on a single charge. While they only have a passenger capacity of five people, these planes could eventually change the landscape for deliveries, medical transport, military flights, and more.