The Surprising Reason Why Scientists Are Placing Underwater 'Boomboxes' In Jamaica's Coral Reefs

Rising sea temperatures and periods of extreme heat have caused the bleaching of coral reefs all over the world, and Jamaica's reefs were hit by a particularly significant bleaching event in 2023. Scientists and researchers watched in horror as corals died after losing the algae that they needed for their survival, but there was nothing they could do to stop it. In the space of just a few weeks, reefs around the country went from being lively, noisy habitats for numerous species to being deathly quiet.

Events like these cause catastrophic long-term damage, but scientists still haven't given up hope on regenerating the reefs. They're now betting on an unusual method to help speed up the recovery process: underwater speakers that play the sounds of a healthy reef. The process, first detailed by Climate Central, involves recording the sounds of healthy reefs in other areas, where fish, crustaceans, and other inhabitants all generate a unique soundtrack.

This soundtrack is then played through a loudspeaker that's placed within the degraded reef, and it can help attract fish and coral larvae back to the area. Multiple studies have shown that these soundtracks can make a difference, with one study published in the Nature journal finding that juvenile fish were significantly more likely to settle on degraded reefs if the loudspeakers were playing a recording of a healthy reef.