The Best Premium SUV Brand For Dealer Service In 2026 Isn't Lexus, According To JD Power

It's no secret that Lexus regularly ranks as one of the most reliable car brands on the market, if not the most reliable. The brand's vehicles are constantly praised for their build quality and longevity. Despite this reputation, a J.D. Power survey has found that the Toyota subsidiary's service centers aren't the most satisfying out there. While Lexus ranks highly among premium SUV brands, it didn't take top spot in J.D. Power's 2026 U.S. Customer Service Index Study. Instead, that honor went to a different Japanese automaker, Infiniti.

Nissan's luxury arm earned 911 out of a maximum of 1,000 points, beating out the other 13 premium brands in the study. To put that number in perspective, the average satisfaction rating for premium SUV dealership service was 884. This is quite the improvement for Infiniti, as it only finished fifth in J.D. Power's 2025 survey with a score of 882.

For those perhaps concerned about Lexus dealership service satisfaction, there's nothing to worry about. The brand still earned an impressive score of 897 for SUV service, putting it in third place. This was a slight drop from 2025, when it placed second with 902 points. Thus, owners are consistently happy with Lexus's dealership service for SUVs. Even with these scores, though, neither Infiniti nor Lexus claimed top spot as a whole.