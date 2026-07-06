5 Harbor Freight Pittsburgh Automotive Tools You Can Only Buy In-Store

You may or may not realize it, but the bulk of the items you find for sale through Harbor Freight Tools' online and brick-and-mortar outlets are from brands that are actually owned by the retailer. To that end, they are sold exclusively through those very outlets.

If you're unfamiliar with the brands owned by the family-operated home improvement chain, that list includes Pittsburgh, which designs and manufacturers budget-friendly devices for DIY jobs of all shapes and sizes. If you're shopping for Pittsburgh-branded products through the Harbor Freight Tools website, you'll find a wide variety of non-powered devices, including hand tools like wrenches, drivers, and pry bars, as well as heavier duty gear such as motorcycle lifts, car jacks, and shop cranes to choose from.

Despite the wide array of tools and devices, you might be surprised to find that quite a few of those Pittsburgh-branded tools are not actually available for purchase online, and instead bear the "In-store Only" tag on their product page. Whatever reason the retailer has for assigning the tools those labels, you will indeed have to journey out to your local Harbor Freight Tools store if you want to add them to your collection. Here's a few Pittsburgh automotive tools we think are worth the trip.