Harbor Freight Inside Track Club Discount: Does It Apply Automatically At Checkout?

Even without any additional discounts, Harbor Freight is already a great option for budget-conscious shoppers, with dozens of brands on its shelves that cater to everyone from novice DIYers to demanding professionals. Shop carefully though, and there are even more ways to save money as a Harbor Freight customer. One of the easiest ways is to sign up for the retailer's Inside Track Club membership program, which offers additional discounts on sale items as well as promotional prices that are unique to members of the scheme.

According to Harbor Freight, members who were signed up to its program saved a combined $250 million in 2025. As an individual shopper, the amount you save will vary considerably based on the number of discounted items you buy, but we've previously estimated that shoppers who go only a few times a year should still save enough that their membership pays off.

Claiming those additional savings is an easy process too. If you shop online, your membership is attached to your Harbor Freight account, so you'll automatically have any Inside Track Club savings added to your cart when you checkout. If you're shopping in-store, you'll need to provide either your phone number or email address at checkout. You'll then have any additional savings applied straight to your bill, without needing to worry about coupons or membership cards.