Harbor Freight Inside Track Club Discount: Does It Apply Automatically At Checkout?
Even without any additional discounts, Harbor Freight is already a great option for budget-conscious shoppers, with dozens of brands on its shelves that cater to everyone from novice DIYers to demanding professionals. Shop carefully though, and there are even more ways to save money as a Harbor Freight customer. One of the easiest ways is to sign up for the retailer's Inside Track Club membership program, which offers additional discounts on sale items as well as promotional prices that are unique to members of the scheme.
According to Harbor Freight, members who were signed up to its program saved a combined $250 million in 2025. As an individual shopper, the amount you save will vary considerably based on the number of discounted items you buy, but we've previously estimated that shoppers who go only a few times a year should still save enough that their membership pays off.
Claiming those additional savings is an easy process too. If you shop online, your membership is attached to your Harbor Freight account, so you'll automatically have any Inside Track Club savings added to your cart when you checkout. If you're shopping in-store, you'll need to provide either your phone number or email address at checkout. You'll then have any additional savings applied straight to your bill, without needing to worry about coupons or membership cards.
How much does Inside Track Club membership cost?
Pricing and promotional deals surrounding Harbor Freight's Inside Track Club membership can vary, but as of July 2026, a single year's membership for both new and renewing members costs $29.99. Anyone who signs up for two years of membership will pay even less annually, with Harbor Freight offering 50% off the second year's price. That means a two-year membership can be bought for as little as $44.99.
Shoppers can sign up for a membership either in-store or online. There is one caveat though: You shouldn't try to sign up online if you're already standing in a store, since Harbor Freight says that the details of new online members can take up to 3 hours to sync with the servers it uses in-store. If you purchase an online membership while you're walking to the checkout counter, your details most likely won't be recognized.
If you find you're no longer using your Inside Track Club membership, you can cancel at any time. Anyone who cancels their membership within 90 days of initially signing up will receive their membership fee back in full. With such an easy registration process and a 90-day refund guarantee, avid Harbor Freight shoppers have little to lose and potentially a lot to gain by signing up. If you're looking for other cash-saving tips, we've put together a roundup of the most common mistakes Harbor Freight customers make so you don't miss out on any hidden promotions.