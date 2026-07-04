What Is SC's 'Palmetto Stop' Cycling Law, And Do Other States Have One?

For many Americans, learning how to ride a bike is a rite of passage. You may have fond memories of a parent running behind you as you took off without training wheels for the first time, or biking to your best friend's house on hot summer days. PeopleForBikes reported that in 2024, more than 110 million Americans rode a bike at least once. The COVID-19 pandemic sparked enthusiasm for bike riding, and the so-called bicycle boom has seen more Americans hop on a bike than at any point in the last 25 years.

No matter where you're cycling, safety should always be a top concern. In 2024, more than 1,100 bicyclists were killed in traffic accidents. To stay safe, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends that cyclists obey street signs just as if you were driving a car. But in some states, including South Carolina, a stop sign doesn't always mean stop, at least if you're on a bike.

The Palmetto State recently signed the Stop As Yield bill, S.812, into law. Nicknamed the Palmetto Stop, this new law allows people riding bikes in the state to treat stop signs as yield signs and proceed with caution when it is safe to do so. The law also allows cyclists to pass through a red light, but only after coming to a full stop first — and only if it is safe. South Carolina is the first state on the East Coast to enact such a law, but it's following in the footsteps of several other states.