What Is SC's 'Palmetto Stop' Cycling Law, And Do Other States Have One?
For many Americans, learning how to ride a bike is a rite of passage. You may have fond memories of a parent running behind you as you took off without training wheels for the first time, or biking to your best friend's house on hot summer days. PeopleForBikes reported that in 2024, more than 110 million Americans rode a bike at least once. The COVID-19 pandemic sparked enthusiasm for bike riding, and the so-called bicycle boom has seen more Americans hop on a bike than at any point in the last 25 years.
No matter where you're cycling, safety should always be a top concern. In 2024, more than 1,100 bicyclists were killed in traffic accidents. To stay safe, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends that cyclists obey street signs just as if you were driving a car. But in some states, including South Carolina, a stop sign doesn't always mean stop, at least if you're on a bike.
The Palmetto State recently signed the Stop As Yield bill, S.812, into law. Nicknamed the Palmetto Stop, this new law allows people riding bikes in the state to treat stop signs as yield signs and proceed with caution when it is safe to do so. The law also allows cyclists to pass through a red light, but only after coming to a full stop first — and only if it is safe. South Carolina is the first state on the East Coast to enact such a law, but it's following in the footsteps of several other states.
South Carolina joins other states to help protect bicyclists
If you live in South Carolina and are concerned that the new law means it will be a free-for-all with cyclists on the road, fear not. Cyclists must still yield to vehicles that have the right of way and cannot simply ride through a protected intersection without slowing or stopping. Because the majority of crashes involving bicyclists happen at intersections, this law is intended to provide a more predictable pattern that also reduces the time spent waiting at intersections for both drivers and cyclists when bikers are involved. It also mirrors how most cyclists naturally ride.
These types of laws are not new ideas. Idaho was the first state to pass a law that allowed bicyclists to treat stop signs as yield signs way back in 1982. The law led to a more than 14% reduction in bicyclist injuries from traffic accidents. While state laws vary, at least 13 other states have similar laws, including Delaware, Utah, and Oklahoma.
Following your state's laws and wearing a helmet aren't the only steps you can take to help protect yourself when you're enjoying a bike ride. Make sure you're riding a bike that's the correct size for your height and is in good working order. In addition to a helmet, wear bright, visible colors and reflective gear. Consider adding a light or a horn if you're riding in the dark. Plan your route carefully, be sure someone knows where you're going, and try to avoid traffic when possible.