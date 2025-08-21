Do Bicycles Have To Stop At Stop Signs In Colorado?

Colorado is known as a haven for outdoorsy types, and its cycling scene is no exception. From the city streets of Denver to the high altitude grades of Vail, almost three quarters of Coloradans own a bicycle, and a quarter ride for more than a month each year. But for drivers sharing the road with bicycles, riders can seem like obnoxious scofflaws. It's common to hear drivers complain that cyclists don't obey stop lights or stop signs. However, recent changes to Colorado law have legalized that behavior

As a driver pulling up to a stop sign in your pickup, you might feel a surge of anger as a road bike shoots past you and breezes through the intersection. The perception of cyclists as lawbreakers may be one reason why more than half of all drivers dehumanize cyclists, which can lead to road rage incidents. But as revealed in one study from the UC Berkeley School of Public Health, allowing cyclists to slow down at stop signs instead of halt is actually safer. After Idaho passed a law allowing cyclists to treat stop signs as yield signs and stop lights as stop signs, cyclist injuries decreased by 14.5 percent while bicycle safety rose to 30 percent higher than any comparable location.

Colorado's large cyclist population means that rider safety is a major concern. After looking at the data, the state legislature updated the rules of the road for cyclists at stop signs and traffic signals. Here's what you should know if you're cycling in the Centennial State.