Gas Prices Are Dropping - What Could It Cost To Travel For July 4th?

Gas prices in the U.S. hit a four-year high in May 2026, but it seems that things have finally turned a corner for the better. AAA's Fuel Tracker shows that gas prices have dropped noticeably, with the average sitting at $3.8470 as of June 30. And with the July 4 holidays coming up soon, this means that travel costs for the weekend will be much lower than they otherwise would have been.

According to a GasBuddy report, the average price of gas nationwide has dropped by around $0.069 over the past week, heading into the July 4 weekend. That brings the national average to around $3.78 per gallon, according to its data, though this number, of course, differs by state. GasBuddy notes that the most common rates drivers have seen recently are $3.49, $3.69, $3.59, $3.79, and $3.99 per gallon. AAA data shows most state averages are currently below $4.00, so you likely won't have to pay more than that to fuel up if you're planning on taking a drive this Independence Day weekend.

It's worth noting, though, that GasBuddy's report suggests that some price-cycling states may see prices rise again before July 4 — although states that increased prices last week will likely see prices drop. Overall, we're still a ways off from the $3.15 average of the previous July 4 weekend, but any dip in fuel costs is a welcome sight at this point.