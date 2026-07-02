Need To Replace Your Gear Shifter? Here's How Much It Might Cost You

When it comes to problematic vehicle components, gear shifters have common problems. They can also be expensive to replace, which is why some car owners choose to do it themselves. The cost of replacement parts can vary depending on where you buy, your vehicle's make and model, and whether you have a manual or automatic transmission. It can also depend on whether you need to replace just a component or the entire gear shifter setup.

A manual transmission short-throw shifter can cost around $115 to $350 or more. Meanwhile, full manual shifter systems go for roughly $300 to $700 or even higher. Even a basic part like a shift cable can cost anywhere from $60 up to as much as $150 or more. These prices can fluctuate based on the exact designs of the components and full shifter assemblies you choose.

Automatic transmission shifter kits, which tend to be more complex than manual systems, range from about $275 to $830, depending on the design and whether it's a direct replacement or has built-in features. Lower-cost options are typically in the $270 to $380 range, while mid-range assemblies are between $380 and $550. Premium or performance-style shifters can reach up to $800 or more.

If you decide to use a mechanic, you can pay quite a bit more out of pocket due to labor. For example, an automatic transmission shift cable replacement could cost about $175 for parts, but the additional labor can be as high as $354. The cost of a full shifter assembly replacement could go much higher, depending on the vehicle and the type of replacement system you need.