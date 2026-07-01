Why SUVs Need Rear Wipers, But Most Cars & Trucks Don't: The Physics Explained

While driving in the rain or snow, you've probably mumbled to yourself, "It sure would be nice to clear the rear windshield." But if you're in a car, you are often out of luck due to a lack of rear windshield wipers. Meanwhile, SUVs appear to have that luxury, and that all comes down to the vehicles' shapes.

Aerodynamics play a big role in this contrast. Sedans have a sloped rear windshield with a smooth surface, which allows air to flow over it. For this reason, water is naturally carried away from the windshield's surface. The wipers may even disrupt that airflow since the surface would no longer be smooth. Meanwhile, SUVs and hatchbacks have a more upright shape — especially as boxier styles return. This can lower the air pressure behind it, pulling in surrounding air and water into a vacuum. Since the air is not flowing against a smooth surface, it can end up swirling around the windshield, meaning water and dirt won't disperse on its own.