Here's A Reason Why Speed Limits May Not Be Showing Up On Google Maps For You

Staying under legal speed limits is one of the most basic things that drivers learn to do. However, there are times when there are no speed limit signs around, which can cause problems. That's because the absence of a sign doesn't mean there's no speed limit. Thankfully, apps like Google Maps show speed limits, which can help keep you from getting fined when driving in new areas. The problem is, sometimes that feature doesn't show up.

There are several reasons why the speed limit option might be missing from Google Maps. First, it's possible the country you're in doesn't support this feature yet. While it's highly likely you'll be able to get it in some major cities, there's a chance you won't see it if you're traveling to rural locations. Second, you might be using an older version of Google Maps that doesn't have this feature. To solve this, all you have to do is update your app. Third, it's possible Google Maps has not accurately mapped the area, making speed limit data hard to get, even within the same jurisdiction. With some cities using strange signs, like those with decimal points, things can get confusing. Lastly, maybe you just haven't enabled this feature or other related speed features on your device. If the latter is the problem, here's how you can do it.