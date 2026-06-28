Are Carbon Fiber Car Parts Safe To Paint? What You Need To Know

Carbon fiber is one of the greatest innovations to ever grace the world of cars. Originally reserved for the highest end supercars back in the day, with pioneers like the Ferrari F40 and the Pagani Zonda, carbon fiber has slowly made its way to more affordable cars; the BMW i3 famously used carbon fiber in its construction, and the final iteration of the Mazda RX-8 also used it in its drivetrain.

The aesthetic of unpainted carbon fiber looks very cool, and it further contributes to weight saving due to the lack of paint. But if you don't like the look, you can actually paint carbon fiber parts but the process is a bit more involved.

Like any paint job, sanding is a part of the process, but using the wrong grit might damage the fibers, which in turn, ruin the durability. Carbon fiber parts should also be treated with an epoxy resin, as the paint never actually bonds to the fibers, it can only bond to the resin itself. Here's what's involved.