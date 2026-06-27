AI-Assisted Drones Are Helping To Stop Shark Attacks Before They Happen

Ever since Steven Spielberg released "Jaws" in 1975, people around the globe have been wary of venturing back into the water. Of course, the film isn't a true story, and vengeful, "Jaws"-sized great white sharks aren't in the habit of terrorizing beach communities. To be clear, shark attacks are incredibly rare, but given the power and size of many species, even a curious bite can be fatal or disfiguring. Because of this, new tools are periodically explored to assist in reducing the number of human-shark interactions.

One new way is by using AI-assisted drones. SharkEye, a research project that uses AI to detect sharks, uses the information they gather not only to learn more about shark biology but to identify them in human-occupied areas and increase safety. No longer do wary surfers have to look for the telltale signs of a shark's dorsal fin breaking the water when a drone can hover over an area and spot a shark from afar.

Here's how it works: SharkEye routinely flies drones over an area to capture footage and identify sharks. They then use machine learning models to detect gigantic great white sharks and other species off California's coast, informing public safety officials of their whereabouts. This type of technology may very well be the way of the future in both the study of sharks and the protection of the world's beachgoers. SharkEye is only one of many similar projects working to stop shark attacks long before they have the opportunity to occur.