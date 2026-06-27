What Are The Green Lights On Fighter Jets For?

It is safe to say that nearly everyone has seen a plane flying at night overhead with flashing red and green lights on them. These lights are navigations lights and are critical for determining the planes position and in turn, keeping it and its occupants safe. Military aircraft, however, have more than just the required navigation lights. They also have glowing green strips running along their fuselage and tail during nighttime operations. These lights look like tape or glowing panels that are attached to the aircraft's surface. What are these unusual lights?

These are formation lights, also known as slime lights. Formation lights came about in 1955, during the Cold War as a means for pilots to see friendly aircraft during night operations without exposing themselves unduly to a potential enemy. The formation light system provides enough illumination for military aircraft flying in formation, while also maintaining a relatively low visual signature.