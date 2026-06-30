400-Year-Old Shipwreck Leads Divers To A Historic $100k Find

Imagine how exciting it would be to discover some piece of long-lost treasure. Now add in that you had been actively searching for a specific treasure for years coming up empty handed. That all changed for one group of treasure hunters working in the Florida Keys who recently recovered a 22-pound silver bar believed to have come from the wreck of the Spanish galleon Nuestra Señora de Atocha. The artifact was discovered by divers working with Mel Fisher's Shipwreck Expeditions and marks the first silver bar recovered from the site in nearly three decades.

The heavily encrusted bar of silver is estimated to be worth around $100,000. While some shipwrecks are believed to hold more treasure than the Atocha, they have yet to be discovered. This silver find comes from one of the most famous treasure shipwrecks ever discovered, a vessel only two years old when it sank during a hurricane on September 5, 1622. It was carrying enormous quantities of silver, gold and other riches from mines in Bolivia and Colombia for the Spanish Empire. More than 400 years on, treasure hunters such as Mel Fisher and his team are still uncovering artifacts from the wreck.