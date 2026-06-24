China Helped Nissan Cut Its Timeline For The Next-Gen Skyline In Half - Here's How

If you can't beat 'em, join 'em. Automakers like Tesla, Ford, Toyota, and Honda have continuously expressed great concern with the rapid production pace of Chinese car manufacturers, but Nissan has decided to use their speed to its advantage.

CEO Ivan Espinosa told Nikkei that it's using lessons learned from Chinese automakers to pick up the production pace for the next-generation Nissan Skyline. The current model took 55 months of development — the upcoming Skyline will take just 26 months, allowing Nissan to debut it in winter 2026. "China is, as of now, setting the industry standards of the future in terms of technology, in terms of cost competitiveness, and in terms of development time," Espinosa said (via Nikkei).

One big manufacturing change inspired by Chinese automakers is the implementation of AI and digital tools throughout the process. Chinese manufacturers have cut out the need for a prototype by relying on digital simulations. China has also sped up the manufacturing process by using domestic components — and automakers like BYD make all of their own parts in-house, speeding up the process even more while significantly lowering costs.