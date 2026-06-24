China Helped Nissan Cut Its Timeline For The Next-Gen Skyline In Half - Here's How
If you can't beat 'em, join 'em. Automakers like Tesla, Ford, Toyota, and Honda have continuously expressed great concern with the rapid production pace of Chinese car manufacturers, but Nissan has decided to use their speed to its advantage.
CEO Ivan Espinosa told Nikkei that it's using lessons learned from Chinese automakers to pick up the production pace for the next-generation Nissan Skyline. The current model took 55 months of development — the upcoming Skyline will take just 26 months, allowing Nissan to debut it in winter 2026. "China is, as of now, setting the industry standards of the future in terms of technology, in terms of cost competitiveness, and in terms of development time," Espinosa said (via Nikkei).
One big manufacturing change inspired by Chinese automakers is the implementation of AI and digital tools throughout the process. Chinese manufacturers have cut out the need for a prototype by relying on digital simulations. China has also sped up the manufacturing process by using domestic components — and automakers like BYD make all of their own parts in-house, speeding up the process even more while significantly lowering costs.
What we know about the next-generation Nissan Skyline
The Nissan Skyline GT-R is one of the most iconic JDMs imported to the U.S. market, but the Skyline name hasn't been used since 1989. Now, the Skyline name is returning in late 2026, and there have been a few teasers. The Skyline appears to have similar styling to the third-generation Skyline, the first GT-Rs. This includes a square shape and the iconic four circular taillights.
That 1989 Nissan Skyline GT-R never came to the United States — it wasn't manufactured to meet the state's emissions and crash safety guidelines. While you can now import the GT-R under the 25-year rule, you won't be able to get the 2027 Nissan Skyline when it comes out later in 2026 — it's only being made for Japan. It will enter the American market under Infiniti, which means it'll likely come with big style changes, possibly shying away from the classic, blocky look. However, it will have a manual transmission and a V6 engine producing 400 horsepower. Not all is lost.